12-hr AdiSU bandh in Tato passes off peacefully

Staff Reporter

TATO, 8 Feb: A 12-hour bandh enforced by the Adi Students’ Union’s (AdiSU) Shi-Yomi district unit here passed off peacefully on Saturday. Sources in Tato informed that no untoward incident was reported during the bandh hours.

The AdiSU enforced the bandh to press its demand for immediate restoration of the district hospital in Tato; procurement of medical equipment for the district hospital; establishing mortuary rooms at the Mechukha and the Tato CHCs; and immediate distribution of PDS foodgrain for the months of September, October and November, 2024.

Its other demands were immediate posting of a circle officer in Pidi circle; regularity of officers and staffers of the Monigong ADC office and the Pidi circle office; and maintenance of the Tato-Monigong road.

During a meeting with agitating students, Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, who is also the local MLA, informed that the matter of district hospital has already been raised in the Cabinet and a committee has been formed at the state level for ground verification with regard to the hospital.

The minister informed that any correspondence from the government level on the district hospital would be communicated to the AdiSU district unit.

Sona further informed that the matter of setting up mortuaries at the CHCs in Mechukha and Tato is “under process” and geotagging has already been done at land donor Lame Rida’s land.

Sona further informed that, due to local issues such as land disputes, there has been delay in land acquisition for the frontier highway project, resulting in further delay in the construction of the Tato-Monigong road. “Once the land is handed over to the executing agency, the maintenance will be done,” he informed.

The AdiSU district unit later called off its proposed second phase bandh, following the meeting with the minister, which was attended also by representatives of the district administration and the police, Dr Nyato Doji and DSP Toni Tatak, respectively.