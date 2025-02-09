RKM distributes blankets

CHONGKHAW, 8 Feb: Blankets were distributed to the villagers of remote Chongkhaw village in Longding district as part of the Ramakrishna Mission (RKM) Narottam Nagar’s winter relief programmeon Friday.

A team from RKM Narottam Nagar, comprising two monastic members, one teacher and four students,trekked five hours to reach the remote village, and distributed 150 blankets to the villagers.

The initiative aims to provide essential support to communities in need, particularly during the harsh winter months.

The team’s efforts were met with gratitude and appreciation from the villagers, who were headed by the raja, the GB and social worker Soipho Kolong, an alumnus of RKM Narottam Nagar.

RKM Narottam Nagar Secretary Swami Achyuteshananda and Ramakrishna Mission School Narottam Nagar Principal Swami Jneyananda acknowledged the cooperation extended by the villagers.