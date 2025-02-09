ABC riders return after ride to BOBMCRM-2025

ITANAGAR, 8 Feb: Fifty riders of the Arunachal Bullet Club (ABC) and other clubs returned to Arunachal Pradesh on 6 January after a ride to the Brotherhood of Bulleteers Motorcycling Consortium Rider Mania (BOBMCRM)-2025, held at Dhordo, Gujarat, from 31 January to 2 February.

The riders from Arunachal showcased the rich cultural heritage of Arunachal during the event, promoting cultural exchange and tourism in the state.

ABC chief Techi Tufan informed that the riders started their ride from Kaho, the easternmost village of India in Arunachal, on 18 January, which was flagged off by Brigadier Jaspreet Singh of the 16 Bihar Regiment from Kaho. After reaching Itanagar, additional riders joined the convoy, which was flagged off by Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom on 22 January. “Riders from the Siang chapter, Roing, Longding, Shillong, Tinsukia, Ziro, and other locations joined the convoy at Bongaigaon, Assam, before proceeding towards Gujarat,” he said.

Tanung Jamoh, the moderator of the Federation of Arunachal Riders, informed that nine motorcycling clubs from the state took part in the ride.

The riders charted a new cross-country route from Kaho Koteshwar, covering over 4,000 kilometres, connecting the easternmost and westernmost points of India.

Riders from various clubs included the Royal Riders of Arunachal, The Head Hunters, Decant Souls, Buffaloes Trail, the Royal Siang Riders, 30 Degree North, The Running Wolves and The Gliding Piranhas united under the ABC’s banner for the journey.

Among the most inspiring stories from the ride was the participation of women riders, who braved over 4,000 kilometres across 12 days. Rakhe Agam, fondly known as the ‘Iron Lady’ within the riding fraternity, shared her excitement about the experience.

“We were apprehensive about road conditions and our health, but we overcame every challenge to reach the westernmost point of India. We stood shoulder to shoulder with our male counterparts and proved that we are the tough daughters of Arunachal Pradesh,” she said.

Agam added, “As the coordinator of lady riders, I take immense pride in announcing that Nang Suwanna Longkieng and Jennifer Yaro secured first and third place, respectively, in the women’s dirt race.”

Although the ABC had set out to secure the bid to host the BOBMCRM-2026, vice chief (admin) Sanjay Nath expressed disappointment that their efforts fell short this year.

“We went with high hopes, but unfortunately, we weren’t successful this time. However, this is not the end. We will keep riding, keep trying and one day the ABC will rightfully host the BOBMCRM,” he said.