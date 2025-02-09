Heavy rainfall likely in Arunachal on 12 Feb

ITANAGAR, 8 Feb: The Meteorological Centre here has issued a notification, stating that Arunachal Pradesh is “very likely” to receive isolated heavy rainfall/thunderstorm on 12 February under the influence of “moisture incursion (which) is very likely to occur due to strong low-level southerly/south-westerly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India during this period.”

“Subtropical westerly jet stream with core winds of the order upto 135 knots at 12.6 kms above mean sea level continues to prevail over Northeast India. The cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam and neighbourhood between 1.5 and 3.1 kms above mean sea level has become less marked,” the met centre stated in the notification.