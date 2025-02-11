GBs write basic education exam in L/Subansiri

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ZIRO, 10 Feb: Under an initiative of the Diibo Gaon Bura Buri Association, 10 gaon burahs and gaon buris, along with a few others, wrote a basic education exam here in Lower Subansiri district on Sunday. Even though 21 students, all above 50 years of age, had enrolled for the adult English teaching class, which started in May 2024, 10 of them finally wrote the exam on Sunday.

This is the second batch. In 2023, a total of 17 GBs had passed the adult English teaching exam. This is an initiative of Yachang Tacho, a former journalist, who started donning the hat of a GB from 2017 onwards and now works as the political interpreter of Lower Subansiri district.

Talking to this daily, Tacho informed that in this batch,students from various parts of Ziro participated. “Not only GBs, even the public were part of it. We had enrolled 21 of them but only 10 wrote the exam. The classes were conducted every Sunday from 2 to 4 pm,” said Tacho. Further, he credited two teachers, namely, Hano Asha and Dulley Yaring, for their incredible role in educating the GBs.

“This noble initiative, now in its second batch, has been made possible through the dedication of teachers Hano Usha and Dulley Yaring, who have selflessly committed their time and resources despite the absence of external funding,” he said.

Understanding the importance of education for old uneducated people, the teachers and the initiator even contributed from their own pockets to ensure the success of the programme.

“Yesterday marked a significant milestone as the second batch of learners appeared for their final exam, demonstrating their hard work and progress. This reflects our deep sense of responsibility toward societal development,” said Tacho.

The students are now awaiting their results.