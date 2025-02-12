APSCW writes to NCW over Yadav’s racial slur against Chum Darang

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 11 Feb: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) Chairperson Kenjum Pakam on Tuesday wrote to the National Commission for Women (NCW) against social media influencer and YouTuber Elvish Yadav for his derogatory and racial slur against Chum Darang of the ‘Big Boss’ fame.

Drawing the NCW’s attention, Pakam stated, “His (Yadav) comment not only insults Ms Darang but the entire women society of Northeast India. His comment of social media tarnished the reputation of Chum Darang in particular and women of Northeast in general.”

“Such behaviour and derogatory comments create a pervasive sense of fear and intimidation amongst women of the Northeast who are pursuing their dreams in the film industry of Bollywood making them vulnerable and margina-lised,” Pakam added, and sought sou moto cognisance against Yadav for his racial slur on Chum.

Earlier, Chum hit back at Yadav, saying, “Disrespecting someone’s identity and name is not fun. Mocking someone achievements is not ‘banter’. It’s time we draw the line between humour and hate.”