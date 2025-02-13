The third edition of the Arunachal Film Festival was held from February 6. Organized by the state government through the Information & Public Relations (IPR) Department, the festival focused on the Northeast, with a special emphasis on entries from Arunachal Pradesh.

The event also saw the participation of filmmakers and technical experts. On the sidelines of the festival, workshops on various aspects of animation and cinematography were held, providing local filmmakers with a valuable opportunity to enhance their technical expertise and hone their talents.

With the right direction, the festival has the potential to become a prominent platform for filmmakers, not only from the state but from across the region and the world. If made an annual event, it will give filmmakers the opportunity to mark their calendars while providing ample time for organizers to prepare well in advance. With the government’s involvement, the festival is poised to grow in the coming years. The content and quality will be crucial for its sustainability.

The focus should remain on filmmakers from the state, as they still have a lot to learn in terms of technical expertise. More masterclasses with renowned names from the world of cinema should be a key part of the festival. To master the ever-evolving world of cinema, one of the best ways is to gain firsthand knowledge of current trends and stay updated.

Film festivals can offer such opportunities to cinema lovers, as well as individuals looking to make their mark in the world of filmmaking.