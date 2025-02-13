Hard work is key to success:  Brig Thomas

TENGA VALLEY, 12 Feb: Dy GOC HQ 5 Mtn Division, Brig. James Thomas, on Wednesday said that hard work, sincerity and dedication are the key ingredients for success. He made this statement during an interactive session with students, hosted by PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya here as part of the nationwide Pariksha Pe Charcha initiative.

Acknowledging the emotional challenges students face during examinations, Brig James Thomas, who is also chairman of the Vidyalaya Management Committee (VMC) at KV Tenga Valley, shared valuable insights on stress management and encouraged the students to maintain a positive mindset and self-confidence.

Brig. James Thomas personally distributed exam admit cards to selected students as a mark of motivation and encouragement. He was accompanied by Lt. Col. R.K. Verma of the 5 Mtn Division.

The interactive session, attended by approximately 110 students from classes X and XII, was a testament to the school’s commitment to providing holistic support to its students, ensuring they approach their exams with determination and self-belief.