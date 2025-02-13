Tankers in Arunachal on strike over Assam transit pass

[ Bengia Ajum ]

GUMTO, 12 Feb: Tankers carrying petroleum products from the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) depot here in Papum Pare district to various parts of the state have gone on strike after two tankers were detained by Assam authorities over the issue of transit passes. As a result, petrol depots across the state did not receive their regular supply on Wednesday.

According to reports, two tankers heading to Meghalaya and Nagaland respectively, were detained by Assam authorities, prompting the strike. The Assam government has made it compulsory for vehicles carrying VATable items passing through the state to obtain transit passes.

“There is no clarity on where to get the passes. The Assam government has yet to develop a proper procedure for this. They keep detaining oil tankers passing through Assam. The detentions of the two tankers have angered the oil tanker association, which is why they are now on strike,” informed an official.

Assam officials have granted temporary respite to tankers heading to various parts of Arunachal after the tanker association protested the random detentions.

“With the intervention of top officials from the state, oil tankers passing through Assam but destined for Arunachal have been given temporary exemption. However, this is only temporary, and soon these tankers will also be required to obtain transit permits. This will create problems. There should be intervention at the government level,” the official added.

The majority of oil tankers carrying supplies to various parts of Arunachal depend on Assam for transit. If the strike by the tankers continues, supplies will run out, potentially creating a panic situation in the state.

“The supplies go to every part of the state daily. A delay in supply for just a few days can lead to stocks running dry. People will suffer in such a situation. This issue needs to be resolved urgently,” the official said.

Meanwhile, IOCL is taking up the matter of the detention of the two tankers headed for Meghalaya and Nagaland with Assam authorities and hopes to get them released as soon as possible.