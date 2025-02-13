Tourists rescued near PT Tso Lake

[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 12 Feb: Amid heavy snowfall, three tourists from Tripura who were stranded for more than eight hours near PT Tso Lake in Tawang district were rescued by the Army on Tuesday night.

The tourists, identified as Rohen Sarkar, Sahil Datta and Raju Name, had hired motorcycles for sightseeing and set off at around 11 am for PT Tso Lake. By the afternoon, heavy snowfall began in the high-altitude region. When they attempted to return, their motorcycles skidded on the snowy roads.

Sarkar recounted, “We contacted our hotel and also sent an SOS message with our contact numbers on social media, waiting for someone to rescue us.”

They walked some distance on foot, leaving their motorcycles behind, and took shelter in a deserted bunker. This reporter came across their social media posts about being stuck around 10 pm. After gathering the details and their location, the reporter informed Nawang Chotta, DIPRO of Tawang, about the situation.

The DIPRO immediately contacted the Army, as the heavy snowfall and nighttime conditions made it difficult to carry out a rescue through other means. The Army quickly traced their location and rescued them.

The Army took them to their camp, where they provided first aid, checked their health status, and offered warm water, clothes and food. On Wednesday, the tourists returned to their hotel.

The tourists expressed their gratitude to the Army, the DIPRO, and this correspondent for the well-coordinated rescue effort.