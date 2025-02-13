DC advocates preventive measures against drug abuse

YUPIA, 12 Feb: Expressing serious concern over the societal impact of drug abuse, Papum Pare deputy commissioner Jiken Bomjen urged parents to monitor their children.

Addressing participants at the district-level monthly Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) committee meeting at the DC conference hall on Tuesday, the DC, who is also the NCORD chairman, advocated for preventive measures starting at home. The DC also recommended various awareness initiatives against drug abuse to be undertaken by the district administration.

The meeting reviewed the actions taken by stakeholders on issues raised during the previous session and deliberated on new measures to combat the drug menace in the district.

Sagalee ADC Higio Yame described drug abuse as a societal evil and proposed the formation of sector-level committees for a more localized approach to tackling the issue. She also reiterated the significance of NGOs’ involvement in awareness and rehabilitation programs.

DSP Radhe Obing highlighted the widespread prevalence of drug abuse, affecting all genders and economic groups. He outlined the challenges in tackling drug trafficking and its associated issues, such as prostitution and theft. Obing further disclosed that, in 2025, three drug-related complaints had been filed, leading to the seizure of 650 grams of cannabis and 16 grams of heroin. He emphasized the critical role of community involvement and awareness in addressing the issue.

DMO Dr. Reena Ronya informed the gathering about the stringent monitoring of prescription medications to prevent misuse. She assured that no prescription drugs are being dispensed without valid prescriptions and that such transactions are closely tracked.

A representative from the women and child development (WCD) department highlighted the importance of public awareness campaigns and the need to support rehabilitation centers.

Tadar Hania of the New Hope Foundation, Emchi in Doimukh, called for enhanced collaboration between the police and administration to focus on both addicts and non-addicts. He recommended providing counseling services by psychologists in schools and jails.

Ngurang Taga of ‘Avenue for Joint Counsel’ and Kipa Kanam of the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Organization also spoke.

After a thorough discussion, the meeting resolved to work with collaborative and community-driven efforts to combat the drug menace.