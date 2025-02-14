NCW summons Yadav over racial slur against Chum Darang

Staff Reporter

NEW DELHI, 13 Feb: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday summoned YouTuber Elvish Yadav to appear before the panel on 17 February for his racial slur against Bollywood actor and Big Boss contestant Chum Darang.

“It has been reported that you have made a derogatory and racist comment against former Miss Arunachal and Big Boss contestant Chum Darang, calling her name as ‘ashleel’,” stated the NCW in the summons.

“Therefore, take notice that the commission has scheduled a hearing in the matter, wherein you are required to appear before the commission in person on 17.02.2025 at 12:00 pm,” it said, adding that, in case of default, the commission would proceed to take such action as it deems proper.

The NCW took cognisance of the matter after Arunachal Pradesh State Commission (APSCW) Chairperson Kenjum Pakam wrote a letter to it, seeking sou moto cognisance against social media influencer and YouTuber Elvish Yadav for his derogatory and racial slur against Darang.

Drawing the NCW’s attention, Pakam stated, “His (Yadav) comment not only insults Ms Darang but the entire women society of Northeast India.”

Earlier, Darang had hit back at Yadav, saying, “Disrespecting someone’s identity and name is not fun. Mocking someone achievements is not ‘banter’. It’s time we draw the line between humour and hate.”