Nlg police file chargesheet in St Alphonsa case

ITANAGAR, 14 Feb: The Naharlagun police have filed a chargesheet in connection with the water tank collapse incident at St Alphonsa School in Naharlagun, which caused the death of three students and injuries to two others on 14 December last year.

Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo informed that an FIR was registered following the incident, and investigation was initiated in the case. Five individuals, including the owner of the school building and the principal of the school, were arrested on the day of the incident.

The arrestees were identified as Kapa Rai (building owner), Shaji Cherian (principal), and hostel wardens Gaurav Gogoi, Dicky Kumar, and Kaushik Chetry.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of one more accused, Kurian Pallikunnel John, the vice principal of the school, on 27 December, 2024, from Guwahati, Assam,” the SP informed.

After completion of the investigation, a chargesheet was filed on 13 February before the chief judicial magistrate, Yupia, against Cherian (principal), John (vice principal) and Rai (building owner). The chargesheet was submitted under Sections 105/106(1)/125(b)/3(5) BNS.

“The involvement of the three hostel wardens – Gogoi, Das and Chetry – could not be established as their role was limited to escorting hostel students to their classrooms by 8:30 am,” the SP said.