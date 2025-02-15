Mittal releases APPSC exam calendar

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 14 Feb: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Secretary Parul Gaur Mittal on Friday released the APPSC’s exam calendar for 2025.

“The written examinations for the posts of legal meteorology and consumer affairs inspectors and laboratory assistants (civil), along with the APPSCCE Mains have been notified and are available on the APPSC’s website,” Mittal informed.

The examination for the posts of legal meteorology & consumer affairs inspectors will be held in February,followed by the exam for the posts of lab assistants (civil) in March, and the APPSCCE Mains in April this year.

Mittal informed, however, that the schedules are tentative in nature.

She informed also that placement under career advancement from lecturer (Selection I to Grade II) in the education department will take place in April, while the common assistant engineer examination of various works departments will take place from May to June.

She informed that the postgraduate teachers’ examination of the education department will be held in June, and the APPPSCCE viva voce of the personnel department will be held in June-July.

The commission will conduct the common junior engineer examination of various works department in August, followed by the exams for agriculture development officers, horticulture development officers, veterinary officers, DDOs and finance officers.

The examination for trained graduate teachers for the secondary level will take place in November.

Mittal further informed that the commission may conduct the recruitment process for posts which are not included in the APPSC’s exam list.