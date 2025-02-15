Tawang celebrates Major Bob Khating Day

TAWANG, 14 Feb: The people of Tawang on Friday paid tribute to the legendary Major Ralengnao ‘Bob’Khating by celebrating Major Bob Khating Day with great enthusiasm and patriotism.

The event was marked by a wreath-laying ceremony at the statue of Major Bob Khating near the Bob Khating Memorial Museum of Valour. The ceremony was led by Tawang Brigade Commander, Brigadier Bhupal Singh, in the presence of officers from the district administration, senior officers of the Tawang brigade, panchayat members, ex-servicemen, GBs, NCC cadets, and the general public.

Despite heavy snowfall disrupting vehicular movement, a large number of people, including residents from remote villages, attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, Brigadier Singh highlighted the historic significance of the day, recalling that on 14 February, 1951, Major Khating hoisted the national flag in Tawang, reinforcing the Shimla Pact of 1914 and integrating the region with the rest of the country. He lauded Major Khating’s courage, nationalism, foresight, and diplomatic acumen, which played a pivotal role in uniting Tawang with India.

Brigadier Singh expressed gratitude to Major Khating for his service and emphasised the importance of remembering his contributions. He urged the public to visit the Major Bob Khating Memorial Museum of Valour, which is dedicated to his life and achievements.

The event also featured patriotic songs performed by students, who were felicitated by the commander for their inspiring performances. (DIPRO)