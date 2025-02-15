Manipur and Arunachal SHRCs discuss strengthening human rights framework

ITANAGAR, 14 Feb: The Manipur and the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commissions (SHRC) convened a consultative meeting at the APSHRC’s Zoo Road office here on Friday, focusing on promotion and protection of human rights, sharing of best practices, and strengthening of institutional frameworks in alignment with national and international standards.

The meeting began with an introductory session, chaired by MHRC member Kangjam Khagendra Singh, who threw light on the history and functioning of the MHRC.

APSHRC Acting Chairperson Bamang Tago, who chaired the second session, delivered a presentation on the history and functioning of the APSHRC, and spoke about important aspects of the functioning of the commission.

Both the sessions focussed on the history and the functioning of the SHRCs, and provided insights into their role as statutory bodies established under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

The participants discussed the commissions’ mandate to investigate human rights violations, recommend corrective measures, and advise the government on policy matters related to human rights.

Officers and staffs from both the commissions highlighted successful initiatives and challenges faced in the implementation of human rights policies.

The participants also deliberated the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, which serves as the legal foundation for human rights commissions in India. The discussions also covered the Paris Principles and the international benchmark for the functioning of national human rights institutions, besides dwelling on the commissions’ independence, accountability, and effectiveness.

Officials shared experiences on working protocols, complaint redressal mechanisms, and case studies, demonstrating the impact

of the SHRC’s interventions. MHRC Law Officer Basanta Kumar delivered a presentation in this regard, the APSHRC informed in a release.

“The discussions reinforced the need for continued collaboration between human rights bodies, government agencies, and civil society to ensure a more robust human rights framework,” the release stated, adding that the meeting concluded with a commitment to strengthening institutional mechanisms, fostering awareness, and upholding human rights principles for all individuals.

MHRC Undersecretary Ziaur Rehman and APSHRC Secretary Ibom Tao were also present at the meeting.