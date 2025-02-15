Two-day backyard bird count underway

[ Prem Chetry ]

SINGCHUNG, 14 Feb: A good number of bird enthusiasts and bird watchers are participating in a two-day Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC), being jointly organised by the Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary and the Singchung Bugun Village Community Reserve, covering the area between Ramalingam to Glow Bari, which began on Friday in Sinchung subdivision in West Kameng district.

The first day of the event focused on the area between Ramalingam and Glow Bari, where the participants identified 14 bird species, including the yellow-bellied flowerpecker. The count was led by RFO Yachang Kani, with support from bird guide Dorjee Bachung and Ahmed Omar Haroon from the Wildlife Institute of India.

The second day of the GBBC will take place in the Helipad area in Singchung circle.

The GBBC – an annual event held in February – is a global initiative that encourages bird watchers of all ages to count birds in their backyards or any other location and report their findings online.

This data helps scientists track bird populations and understand how they are affected by environmental changes. The 2025 GBBC is expected to have participants from around the world contributing to this important citizen science project.