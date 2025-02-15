RGU felicitates National Games medallist

RONO HILLS, 14 Feb: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Friday felicitated its 2nd-semester sports psychology student Yorna Rosni, who represented the Arunachal Pradesh Wushu team and secured a bronze medal in the 38th National Games held in Uttarakhand in February.

During the felicitation ceremony, RGU Vice-Chancellor (i/c) Prof SK Nayak commended Rosni for her exceptional contribution to sports and unwavering commitment to excellence. He also emphasised “RGU’s mission to nurture talent beyond

academics, fostering a culture of holistic development that empowers students to excel in various arenas.”

Encouraging students to take inspiration from Rosni’s achievement, he reiterated the university’s continued support towards co-curricular and extracurricular pursuits.

RGU Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung, its Physical Education HoD Dr Anil Mili, and Physical Education Assistant Director Dr A Yuvaraj were also present at the ceremony.