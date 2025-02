Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 14 Feb: Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar is scheduled to attend the ‘joint mega Nyokum Yullo celebration’ in Boasimla in Kamle district on 26 February as the chief guest, his office¬† informed on Friday.

The Joint Mega Nyokum Yullo Celebration Committee of Boasimla had invited the VP to witness the Nyokum celebration.