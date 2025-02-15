Blood donation camp receives  response

ITANAGAR, 14 Feb: Ninety-nine units of blood were collected during a voluntary blood donation camp organised by the Arunachal Life Saving Foundation (ALSF) here on Friday.

The camp was organised in collaboration with Hungryji, Miss Arunachal Organisation, Arunachal Super Dancer, and the All Tagin Students’ Union Capital Region.

The camp received overwhelming response from donors, ALSF founder Ramesh Jeke said in a release.

“We are grateful for the active involvement of all the partner organisations and the enthusiastic response from the donors,” Jeke said.