Forever My Valentine (POEM)

— Harina

(Teacher)

VKV Kharsang

Before I knew what love could be,

I felt it first in you and me

Not in roses, soft and bright,

But in your arms, my guiding light.

No grand gifts or words so fine,

Just your touch, so pure, divine.

Through every tear, through every cheer,

Your love stayed constant, ever near

You taught me dreams, you gave me flight,

A steady hand, a beacon bright.

Through every fall, through every climb.

You held me close, you gave me time.

So as the world shares love today,

I send my heart in this small way.

Not in whispers, not in rhyme,

But knowing you’re my valentine.