Meghalaya to host 39th National Games

SHILLONG, 15 Feb: Meghalaya will host the 39th National Games in 2027, coinciding with the state’s 55th year of statehood.

The Northeastern state officially took over the mantle as the host of the next edition of the Games, taking possession of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) flag during the closing ceremony of the 38th National Games in Dehradun on Friday.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma received the IOA flag from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and IOA president PT Usha in the presence of Union Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Speaking on the occasion, Sangma said, “Hosting the 39th National Games will be a proud moment for Meghalaya and a reflection of how far we have come in strengthening our sporting ecosystem. From a single marquee sports facility in 2018 to over 200 infrastructure projects today, our commitment to sports has been unwavering. We have invested Rs 1,200 crore in world-class venues, nurtured over 24,500 young athletes, and set our sights on producing Olympians by 2032. As we prepare for the Games, our focus remains on creating a lasting legacy that will inspire generations of athletes and elevate Meghalaya’s presence on the national sports stage.”

The state’s commitment to sports development was evident in its recent success at the 38th National Games, where Meghalaya athletes secured five medals – a testament to the growing prowess of its sporting community.

The 39th National Games in Meghalaya promise to be a celebration of sportsmanship, unity, and excellence, bringing together the best talents from across the country. As the countdown to 2027 begins, Meghalaya is poised to make history and set new benchmarks in the realm of Indian sports.