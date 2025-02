ITANAGAR, 15 Feb: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Oriah festival of the Wancho community, and expressed hope that the festival would continue to celebrate and rejuvenate the vibrant legacy of the Wancho’s ancestors.

“On this festive occasion, I join my Wancho brethren in offering prayers to the almighty for peace, prosperity, and the wellbeing of all,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)