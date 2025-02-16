Cleanliness drive organised

BAGRA, 15 Feb: A cleanliness drive was organised in Bagra circle of West Siang district as part of the ‘Dolu em kaken be molaju (Let’s make villages beautiful)’ initiative on Saturday.

Around 1,600 people, consisting of PRI leaders, gaon burahs, members of SHGs and CBOs, youths, and villagers from 16 villages participated in the drive,which was monitored by Bagra CO Jumi Ete, along with HGB Minjom Bagra.

The CO and the HGB urged commuters not to throw garbage in public spaces, particularly on the highway and roadside falling under the jurisdiction of Bagra circle. They said that FIR would be lodged against anyone found throwing garbage in public spaces in Bagra circle.

The Dolu em kaken be molaju is an initiative of the Bagra CO, in collaboration with PRI leaders, GBs, SHGs and line departments, under the guidance of West Siang Deputy Commissioner Mamu Hage. Under this initiative, the local administration will conduct cleanliness drives in all the villages of Bagra circle on the 15th day of every month. (DIPRO)