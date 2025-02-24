Qatar’s Emir In Delhi

By Dr. D.K. Giri

(Prof. NIIS Group of Institutions, Odisha)

Qatar is popularly known in Indian political community for its mediatory role in Middle East crises, mainly Israel-Gaza conflict, for contacts with militant Hezbollah and for world economic summits in its capital Doha. Qatar occupies a strategically crucial position in West Asia being a middle power in the Arab world and as a non-NATO ally of the United States. The visit of Emir of Qatar, Seikh Tamin bin Hamad Al-Thani is significant for the foregoing reasons as well as for resetting India’s bilateral relations. The recent episode of hanging of Indians which was commuted at the behest of Prime Minister Modi rings loud in Indian communities in Qatar and their relations in India.

The Emir was on a two-day visit to India which resulted in elevating bilateral ties to a strategic partnership. Note that Qatar is the fifth GCC country (Gulf Cooperation Council) with which India has signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement. Four countries preceding Qatar are: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait. Qatar committed to investing 10b USD in India; the Qatar Investment Authority will set up an office in India; the current bilateral trade of 14b USD is to be doubled in the next five years. It was discussed that a bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement should be signed in near future. An FTA – Free Trade Agreement is also in the offing. Also, both countries agreed to expedite negotiations for the India-Qatar Bilateral Investment Treaty.

In addition to signing of Strategic Partnership and discussions on other probable agreements, there were six other deals fixed during this visit. These are: setting up of Joint Ministerial Commissions at the level of Foreign and Commerce Minister; deepening energy partnership through trade and mutual investments; extension of Indian E-visa facility for Qatar nationals; operationalisation of India’s UPI in Qatar; India and Qatar to celebrate year of culture and friendship in future, and a revised agreement for avoiding double taxation. There were wide-ranging discussions at various levels in order to enhance cooperation in areas like trade, investment, energy and security.

To share some information about Qatar, it has been ruled as a hereditary monarchy held by Thanis since Mohammed bin-Thani signed an agreement with colonial Britain in 1868 to recognise Qatar as a separate entity. After Ottoman rule, Qatar became a British protectorate in 1916 and gained independence in 1971. The current Emir of Qatar was the visiting guest on 16-17 February. He holds all powers under the Constitution of Qatar. It has the fourth-highest GDP per capita in the world. It is a high-income economy with world’s third-largest natural gas and oil reserves.

India-Qatar relationship consists of two main elements – Qatar supplying liquefied natural gas to India and Indian expat community. Indian expats constitute a formidable 27% of Qatar’s population. They are a major source of foreign remittances for India. World Bank data suggests that Indian expats in Qatar send around 4.14b USD in remittances to India. Both these elements are facing challenges in the changing geo-political context. Indian expats are not just menial workers but are the backbone of Qatar’s robust economy. Qatar is heavily dependent on Indian workforce. Indian expats are 800,000 plus.

The construction industry which is the predominant sector of Qatar economy is a major employer of Indian blue-collar workers. Qatar’s infrastructure projects need labourers, masons, carpenters, plumbers and electricians. These workers come mainly from Indian community in Qatar. So the mutual dependence – India for gas and Qatar for skilled manpower – is often underplayed in diplomatic niceties. The harsh punishment imposed on Indians has alarmed the expat community in Qatar. Whether they were guilty is a matter of separate discussion.

The supply of LNG faces competition from the United States. For various reasons, India is moving closer to the US. It is inclined to import LNG from the United States. Then what happens to Qatari LNG supplies? How will India hedge between Qatar and US when the former was providing cheaper LNG to India? India should be careful in undermining long-standing mutually beneficial partnership with Qatar. Remember, the recent 20-year LNG deal with Qatar is estimated to have saved India 6b USD. There is an attempt by the European countries to buy Qatari gas in the wake of Russia-Ukraine war. Yet, Qatar signs a 20-year agreement with India in recognition of India as an emerging world power as well as a potential market.

The challenges which still persist between India and Qatar include issues related to labour rights, expat welfare and regional tensions. The last one fully occupies Qatar as it is often made to play the interlocutor. Persistent conflict between Israel and Palestine, the instability caused by internal conflicts in Syria, rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran for regional leadership, unrelentingly occupy Qatar. New Delhi could team-up with Qatar to give a hand to the latter in dealing with the regional tensions.

India and Qatar have had a steady relationship. It needs to be deepened. New Delhi should engage more with Qatar in West Asian security situation. As such, Indian-Qatar relationship is too crucial for both countries to be taken for granted. The relation should enhance by constant nurturing, strategic foresight and a clear understanding of the dramatically changing global geo-politics. In that sense, Emir’s visit to India is quite impactful. Qatar should expand its investment in India. Modi should reciprocate by helping Qatari economy in many other areas where India is strong.

New Delhi cannot cold-shoulder any West Asian country, let alone Qatar. India has huge Diaspora in Middle East, in many countries. Indian economy is bolstered by remittances from the expats. Indians are increasingly getting involved in the growth and development of the West Asian countries which they have embraced as their places of work and stay. Their goodwill from the host countries should be harnessed for improving India’s bilateral ties in the Middle East.

New Delhi is not short of diplomatic initiatives and Prime Minister’s personal warmth with leaders of West Asia. As said, Modi’s personal intervention precluded a major tragedy when Indian Navy officers and others were given death sentence by Qatari judiciary. The Foreign Minister Jaishankar’s strategic visits to Doha are indicators of New Delhi’s deft diplomacy. That should continue in the interest of consolidation of India-Qatar bilateralism. — INFA