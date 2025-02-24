Introduce school safety protocol

The Naharlagun police are reported to have filed a chargesheet in connection with the water tank collapse incident at St Alphonsa School in Naharlagun, which caused the deaths of three students and injuries to two others on 14 December last year. Ekam Bagang, Rei Dol, and Marsu Dubi, all Class 9 students, tragically lost their lives in the collapse.

Kapa Rai (the building owner), Shaji Cherian (the principal), and Kurian Pallikunnel John were charged by the police for their roles leading to the tragic deaths of the students. The hostel wardens were cleared in the case.

The chargesheet was filed on 13 February before the chief judicial magistrate in Yupia against the three individuals. This time, the police seem to have acted promptly, not missing the mandated 90-day window within which the chargesheet must be filed. Now the matter is in the court.

The tragedy should serve as a lesson for all, including both the government and schools. Safety features must be prioritised in all schools across the state to prevent such tragedies from occurring again.

The Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission, taking suo motu cognisance of the news of the students’ deaths, directed the education commissioner to conduct safety audits of school buildings in all government and private schools in Papum Pare district and the ICR. Such audits should be initiated across the state, with immediate action taken. School committees and women’s organisations can be involved in the audit process, and safety protocols should be introduced, whether the schools are private or government-run. The least we can do is ensure the safety of students.