Dhankhar underscores importance of festivals in preserving cultural heritage of tribal communities

Buddhist community granted minority status

ITANAGAR, 26 Feb: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar underscored the importance of festivals in preserving the cultural heritage of the tribal communities.

Addressing the first ever joint Mega Nyokum Yullo celebration at Boasimla in Kamle district on Wednesday, Dhankhar said, “There is no other country like India. Today, as you celebrate Nyokum Yullo, festivals like Holi, Baisakhi, Lohri, Bihu, Pongal, and Navanna will also be celebrated across the country. No matter where we are in India, our thoughts and traditions remain united.”

The Vice President reminisced about his earlier visit to Arunachal Pradesh and said, “When I first visited Arunachal Pradesh, it was during the Statehood celebrations. I was mesmerized by your tribes and the pride of India.”

Speaking on Arunachal Pradesh’s vast hydropower capabilities, he said the sector holds an investment potential of Rs. 5 lakh crore.

“Producing one megawatt requires an investment of Rs. 10 crore, which means there is an investment potential of Rs. 5 lakh crore in Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

“Decades ago, the government of India introduced the ‘Look East’ policy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi transformed this into ‘Act East’ because merely looking will not suffice; action is necessary. And when action is taken, we see remarkable changes. Whether it is air travel, airports, railway connectivity, road connectivity, or even 4G network availability-these are all indicators of progress in Arunachal Pradesh,” he said

The Vice President said that “For the first time in India’s history, the Buddhist community has been granted minority status, and a Cabinet Minister position has also been given to a Buddhist leader. This historic development has sent a strong message across the world.”

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that history will remember the visit of the Vice President to Boasimla.

“The arrival of the second citizen of the country in Boasimla is a moment of immense pride for the people of Arunachal Pradesh. It is an honour to have the Vice President among us as we celebrate Nyokum Yullo,” he said.

The minister added that the Centre’s continued focus on the state would foster connectivity, progress, and cultural recognition on a national stage.

Accompanied by Rijiju, Dhankhar inaugurated a multipurpose indoor hall in Boasimla.

He also felicitated Kabak Yano, the first woman from the Nyishi community to summit Mt Everest.

He enthusiastically joined the Rikham Pada dance, a tradition of the community.

Present on the occasion, among others, were Raga MLA Rotom Tebin, Nyishi Elite Society president Tana Showren, Tani Supun Dukun president HK Shalla, Joint Mega Nyokum Yullo Celebration Committee, Boasimla chairman Guchi Sanjay. (PIB/PTI)