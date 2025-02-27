APFRA not against any religion: CM

CHAYANGTAJO, 26 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu reiterated that the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978 is not against any religion.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee Nyokum celebration here in East Kameng district on Wednesday, Khandu said that “the Act is only to safeguard the state’s rich indigenous cultural heritage that gives each tribe a distinct identity, to preserve and pass down to the younger generations festivals like Nyokum in its purest form.”

“Please don’t get confused. The Act came into being in 1978 and it existed all through the years albeit without any rules. Now that the High Court has directed the state government to frame the rules, we are working on it. We will ensure that no such rule is framed that will go against or in favour of any particular religion,” he said.

Khandu observed that following a particular religion is an individual choice and the state has no role to interfere. However, he said that it is the responsibility of the state government as well as each member of the society to protect and preserve the indigenous identity and rich cultural heritage of the indigenous communities.

He informed that if any organization, community or even individual needs clarity on the Act may approach home minister Mama Natung.

He also welcomed all stakeholders to put up their apprehensions and suggestions before the government, which will be positively considered while drafting the rules. (CM’s PR Cell)