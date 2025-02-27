Nyokum Yullo celebrated with gaiety

ITANAGAR, 26 Feb: Nyokum Yullo of the Nyishi community was celebrated across the state with traditional fervor and gaiety on Wednesday.

Attending the Golden Jubilee Nyokum celebration at Chayangtajo in East Kameng district, Chief Minister Pema Khandu urged the elders of the community to fulfill their responsibility to pass down the rich cultural heritage to the younger generations.

“Today, we are part of a history in making by participating in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Nyokum at Chayangtajo. 50 years from now, the kids and children who are today presenting folk dances for us will be organizing the centennial jubilee celebration. They will revisit today’s celebration and remember us. We will be etched in the history of Nyokum celebrations in Chayangtajo,” he said.

As a Nyokum gift, Khandu announced a slew of new projects for the area worth Rs. 110 crores. He informed that the list of projects sanctioned will be handed over to the local legislator Hayang Mangfi.

Admitting that one of the main issues of Chayangtajo ADC headquarters has been connectivity, Khandu assured that soon this issue will be resolved. He informed that six road projects are being vetted by the central government as inter-corridor roads totaling a length of 2178 kms.

“Amongst these projects, the 391 kms Itanagar-Seijosa-Pakke Kessang-Seppa-Chayangtajo-Nyapin road is in the final stages of approval. I assure to pursue the project with MoRTH so that work begins at the ground as soon as possible,” he informed.

“Once completed, the Frontier Highway will provide connectivity to several difficult areas of East Kameng,” he said.

“Connectivity is one of our top priorities,” he reiterated.

For welfare and convenience of Chayangtajo people, Khandu assured to provide funds for development of the festival ground, construction of a mini-secretariat, a new sustainable drinking water project, upgrade power transmission and roads to unconnected villages.

Meanwhile, Khandu, who had reached Chayangtajo by road on Tuesday, inaugurated eight new projects worth Rs. 26.50 crores. He also laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs. 223.50 crores, mostly under the Vibrant Village Programme.

The festival was also attended by industries minister Nyato Dukam, advisor to CM and former home minister Bamang Felix, local legislator Hayang Mangfi and others.

Attending the Silver Jubilee Nyokum celebration at Yangte in Kra Daadi district, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promote and preserve the rich cultural heritage of various tribes of the state.

Congratulating the people on occasion, Mein said, “Nyokum Yullo is more than a festival; it is a living legacy, an ancestral treasure passed down through generations. It reminds us of the importance of safeguarding our heritage, which defines who we are.”

“As Arunachalees, we must continue to take immense pride in our roots, for they embody the spirit of being Arunachalee,” he said.

Mein assured to sanction fund for the construction of a cultural podium and open hall at Nyokum Yullo Ground in Yangte.

On the occasion, DyCM released a festival souvenir titled ‘Ane Yangte Mor-Pale,’ published by the celebration committee commemorating the Silver Jubilee Nyokum Yullo Celebration in Yangte circle.

Land management and civil aviation minister Balo Raja, Kra Daadi DC Charu Nili, ZPC Charu Menia were present on the occasion.

Nyokum Yullo was also celebrated with great enthusiasm at Naharlagun on Wednesday.

Attending the celebration, mayor Tamme Phassang emphasized the significance of the festival in preserving the identity of the Nyishi people.

“We are Nyishi because of Nyokum, and because of Nyokum, we are Nyishi,” he said.

Urging the community to celebrate Nyokum Yullo irrespective of religious beliefs, the mayor said, “Religion is a personal choice, but if we stop celebrating our own festival today, our traditions and culture will be forgotten in the future.”

The festival was also attended by, among others, Naharlagun EAC Khoda Bath, IMC corporators Lokam Anand, Yagam Jomoh, Taz Gyamar and Pakyum Yana. (CM/DyCM/IMC PR Cells)