Gamjum Laye selected as army officer through NCC special entry scheme

ITANAGAR, 2 Mar: NIT Jote NCC Senior Under Officer Gamjum Laye has been selected as an officer of the Indian Army through the NCC special entry scheme.

A native of Siru village in Leparada district, Laye joined the junior division of the NCC during his schooling at the government higher secondary school in Basar.

“The exposure to discipline, punctuality, and camaraderie sparked his passion for serving the nation. Determined to achieve his dreams, he cleared the JEE Mains examination in 2020 and pursued a BTech in mechanical engineering at NIT Arunachal Pradesh while actively participating in senior division of NCC Jote,” the NCC’s Papu Nallah-based 1st battalion informed in a release, adding that “his selection into the Indian armed forces is a testament to his unwavering dedication, discipline, and resilience in the face of adversity.”

“Throughout his engineering journey, Gamjum remained deeply committed to the NCC, earning his C certificate in 2024 – a crucial milestone that paved the way for his selection into the armed forces. He appeared for the SSB interview for NCC Special Entry-57 at Prayagraj (Allahabad) from 24 December to 28 December, 2024,” the battalion said.

“With the discipline and confidence instilled in him through the NCC, he excelled, securing a place in the All-India merit list with a commendable rank of 50,” it added.

“This is just the beginning,” Laye said, and expressed gratitude to his family, mentors, and the NCC.

“As he embarks on his new journey in the Indian Army, he is ready to serve the nation with pride, upholding the values instilled in him by the NCC and his experiences,” the battalion said.