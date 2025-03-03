SJETA minister assures support for LGBTQIA+ rights, welfare

ITANAGAR, 2 Mar: Social Justice, Empowerment and Tribal Affairs (SJETA) Minister Kento Jini met with members of the queer community from AP QueerStation on Sunday, and assured the community of his commitment to assisting them within his capacity and official protocols.

Led by AP QueerStation founder Sawang Wangchha, the discussion addressed several critical issues faced by the community. Wangchha submitted a list of proposals, seeking assistance from nodal government departments in organising advocacy and workshop programmes on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act. He highlighted that government departments currently have limited knowledge of the Act, leading to inefficiencies in its implementation and inadequate support for the community.

Additionally, he requested government assistance in conducting sensitisation and awareness programmes, as well as support for organising an annual queer event in June to celebrate the Pride Month. He emphasised that such initiatives are crucial for the upliftment and visibility of the queer community in the state.

Trans pioneer Miss Bips also raised concerns about the challenges faced by the transgender community, including social discrimination. She urged the government to prioritise efforts in preventing HIV and other diseases, which are increasing among both the queer and heterosexual populations in Arunachal.

She further stressed the need for a transgender welfare board to safeguard the community’s wellbeing.

Miss Bips also highlighted the importance of improved healthcare facilities specifically for transgender individuals; establishment of separate public toilets for the community; and dedicated helpdesks at banks to enhance accessibility and support.

Jini acknowledged that the concept of gender and sexual minorities (LGBTQIA+) is still relatively new in the state, and while public understanding may take time to develop, he pledged to provide all possible support from his end.

The members expressed satisfaction and happiness, noting that the minister was very cooperative and forward-thinking in addressing the needs of gender and sexual minorities. “They remain hopeful that the same level of commitment and energy will be reflected in the efforts of the department responsible for supporting the queer community in the state,” the AP QueerStation stated in a release.