Improving ties

After years of difficult relations that saw deaths on both sides of the border, the India-China ties seem to be slowly recovering. While it may be too early to assess the situation, Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong was recently quoted as saying that the relationship between the two rivals is entering a phase of recovery, and the relationship between the two nations is one of the most important bilateral engagements globally.

The ambassador stated that, following the recent special representatives’ dialogue and talks between the representatives of the two countries, a common ground has been found on the border and other contentious issues.

As both countries approach the 75th year of diplomatic relations in 2025, one can hope that ties between the two will strengthen in the coming years. A major step towards normalcy was the start of the disengagement process in 2024 for the withdrawal of troops from Depsang and Demchok, the last two friction points in eastern Ladakh.

A stable Sino-India relationship will benefit not only the two states but also help establish stability in the world at large. The two countries, if united, can achieve much more, both internally and on the world stage. For that to happen, the two countries must make peace the centrepiece of their relationship.