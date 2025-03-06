DC inspects ongoing project

PASIGHAT, 5 Mar: East Siang deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu on Wednesday inspected the ongoing construction work the storeroom-cum-technical workshop of the information and public relations department at Hi-Region area here being executed by the East Siang Rural Works Department (RWD).

The DC, accompanied by DIPRO Deepali Dodum, RWD AE Tonmoi Bhattacharya, contractor Issac Jamoh, inspected the constructions of the building’s storing facilities, workshop and associated drainage system, toilet and water supply facilities including power supply. (DIPRO)