Flower show underway in Papu Nallah

[ Manoj Singh ]

PAPU NALLAH, 9 Mar: A flower show, being organised by the NBCC’s Yupia pastoral range women’s department, got underway at the Golgotha Baptist church here on Sunday. The theme of the show is ‘Work hard with heartily to receive the inheritance as reward’.

Around 455 members from seven churches under the Yupia pastoral range are taking part in the event. The fund collected after selling the flowers will be utilised “for noble cause of the believers,” stated a release.

After inaugurating the flower show on Sunday, entrepreneur Likha Maaj commended the dedicated services of women in various capacities, be it as a

mother, sister, family member, or social activist.

Addressing the believers, Maaj said, “Whatever we do should be in the better services for the community and humanity.”

He assured to extend support for the construction of a church in Kamle district “for which the fund is being raised.”

Several eminent personalities, including Rev Dr Changha Chippo, were present during the prayer ceremony held for the wellbeing of humanity.