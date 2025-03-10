Unying Aran celebrated with traditional fervour

RUKSIN, 9 Mar: Unying Aran festival of the Adi community was celebrated in Mekong village in Ruksin subdivision of East Siang district with traditional fervour and gaiety.

Joining the celebration, East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu on Sunday urged the Adi community to carry forward their ancestral culture for their younger generations.

He opined that “all members of the society should celebrate Unying Aran for the wellbeing, happiness and glory of families, the community, and all human beings.”

Taggu asked the elite members of the society to be dedicated to socioeconomic and educational uplift of the local people. “Community people should work for overall development,” he said, adding that “such celebration brings unity and peace, and inspires the people to maintain cordial relations.”

The DC expressed appreciation for organising committee president Agin Taboh, secretary Tapium Taboh, and their associates for celebrating the festival in a befitting and grand manner, and said that “it symbolises the deep-rooted culture and traditional values of the community.”

The very impressed DC asserted that “Mikong village has the potential to be declared the ‘cultural capital of East Siang district’.” He assured to initiate granting of Rs 2.5 lakhs for the construction of a fencing around the village dere, and offered a sum of money for promotion of cultural activities.

He discouraged hunting of wildlife, stressing their importance for human habitation.

Earlier, in the morning, Taggu, along with DPO Tatak Mibang and villagers planted saplings during a plantation drive organised by the community members. (DIPRO)