Sacred land in the borders

Tawang NPP MLA Namgey Tsering has emphasised the need to safeguard sacred land while making a serious allegation that sacred lands have been occupied by Army establishments.

Tsering, who initiated a discussion on the issue on the floor of the Legislative Assembly, alleged that several sacred and holy sites in the district have remained occupied by the Army without formal acquisition. He cautioned that the situation could lead to tension between locals and the Army in the future, as since 1961, several sacred lands in the border areas have come under Army occupation.

He suggested that the government identify all sacred lands allegedly occupied by the Army across the state and take measures to vacate them while allocating fresh land for defence establishments.

Many other MLAs from districts that share an international border echoed Tsering’s sentiments, saying that the government needs to engage with the Army to establish clear demarcation of land ownership and ensure that sacred areas are excluded from military occupation.

So far, the government has stated that it would direct the deputy commissioners of the affected districts to submit detailed reports on the issue, following which appropriate action would be taken.

The Indian Army occupies prime land across the state, which is inevitable, given that the border state serves as the nation’s sentinels. Land under Army control becomes inaccessible to civilians. However, sacred land should be left for civilians, as it is deeply connected to their culture and identity.