Arunachal mandarin rejuvenation prog

REGI, 10 Mar: The West Siang Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) organised an ‘Arunachal mandarin rejuvenation programme’ in Regi village on Monday under the National Innovations in Climate Resilient Agriculture-Technology Demonstration Component.

“The programme was aimed at tackling the declining productivity of mandarin orchards, where several trees were found severely affected by abiotic and biotic stress factors,” the KVK informed in a release.

During the programme, KVK Head (i/c) Dr Kangabam Suraj apprised the farmers of effective control measures for major pests and diseases in ageing orchards. He emphasised the importance of integrated pest management strategies to sustain citrus production in the region.

Agricultural extension scientist Dr Praveen Kumar provided insights into integrated nutrient management, mixed farming systems, and organic farming practices, highlighting their role in improving soil fertility and crop resilience.

Fruit science expert Akshay elaborated the management of trunk borer and stressed the importance of good agricultural practices in mandarin cultivation.

The experts also discussed year-round rejuvenation practices, equipping farmers with knowledge in sustainable orchard management and productivity enhancement.