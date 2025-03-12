EC proposes meeting with parties to improve electoral processes

NEW DELHI, 11 Mar: Amid allegations of fudging of electoral rolls, the Election Commission on Tuesday invited political parties for an interaction to strengthen the electoral process.

In a statement, the EC said it has invited suggestions from all national and state political parties by 30 April for “any unresolved issues” at the level of electoral registration officers, district election officers and chief electoral officers.

In individual letters issued to political parties on Tuesday, the commission also suggested an interaction with party presidents and senior members “at a mutually convenient time, to further strengthen electoral processes in accordance with the established law.”

During an EC conference last week, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had instructed CEOs, DEOs and EROs of all states to hold regular interactions with political parties, resolve any suggestions received in such meetings strictly within the legal framework already in place and submit an action taken report by 31 March.

The commission had also urged political parties to proactively use this mechanism of decentralised engagement.

Political parties are one of the key stakeholders among 28 identified by it.

In its letter to political parties, the EC also noted that the Representation of the People Act 1950 and 1951, the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 orders of Supreme Court have established a decentralised, robust and transparent legal framework for holding free and fair elections.

The issue of duplicate numbers has also found echo in Parliament with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha,Rahul Gandhi demanding a discussion in the House on the issue of voter lists, on which several political parties have raised certain questions.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Gandhi said that the entire opposition has been demanding a discussion on voter lists.

Trinamool Congress member Kalyan Banerjee demanded action against the EC and alleged that the poll body “failed” to conduct fair and transparent elections over the past few years. (PTI)