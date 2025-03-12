Arunachal to create family-based ID system, bill passed in assembly

ITANAGAR, 11 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill which seeks to bring more transparency in the distribution of public welfare benefits through the creation of a family-based identification system.

The Arunachal Pradesh Arun Parivar Authority Bill, introduced on 6 March by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, was passed by a voice vote.

It proposes the creation of the Arun Parivar Patra (APP) ID as a family-based identification system and constituting the Arunachal Pradesh Arun Parivar Patra Authority to monitor its implementation.

Responding to queries from MLAs, Mein said that the APP ID would simplify the distribution of welfare benefits by serving as a unique identifier for families.

Residents can apply for the APP ID online or at common service centres (CSC) with Aadhaar, proof of residence, and basic family details, he said.

The authority would be responsible for creating and maintaining the Arun Parivar Patra Resident Data Repository, setting guidelines for CSCs, managing data security, synchroni-sing the APP ID with existing welfare databases, and overseeing monitoring and grievance redressal, he added.

Mein emphasised that consolidating family information under a single ID would make benefit transfers faster and more transparent, ensuring that public welfare schemes reach the right beneficiaries efficiently.

He said awareness campaigns would be conducted to encourage enrollment, particularly in rural areas.

Addressing concerns over data security, Mein said that the data repository would be protected through strong encryption and legal safeguards, with penalties in place for unauthorised use, providing false information, and corporate offences. (PTI)