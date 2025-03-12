India wins friends — and credibility

By Inder Jit

(Released on 12 November 1985)

India has won several new friends among the top world leaders and greater credibility and influence, thanks to Mr Rajiv Gandhi’s recent two week visit of six nations. Important links have been forged, fresh meaningful equations struck and old relationships consolidated at CHOGM in Nassau and at the UN in New York — as also during the bilateral official visits to Britain, Cuba and the Netherlands. (I have already written about the closer friendship with the Soviet Union last week.) Praise for a Prime Minister tends to be generally misunderstood at any time in a country basically rooted in feudal culture and ethos. Nevertheless, the fact remains that Mr Rajiv Gandhi made a great impact at Nassau, New York, London, Havana and the Hague, giving me and others accompanying him on the tour a sense of pride in India and its leader. His handsome looks and geniality made him an instant hit. His sincerity and statesmanship easily earned him friends. Indeed, he proved to be at CHOGM what Dr Shridath Ramphal had predicted earlier in New Delhi: “The star of the show”.

Some of the top Commonwealth leaders whom I had occasion to meet at Nassau spoke warmly about Mr Gandhi on their own. Compliments paid by two summiteers deserve to be recalled initially — one from the Canadian Prime Minister, Mr Brian Mulroney, and the other from the President of Bangladesh, Gen H.M. Ershad. When I asked Mr Mulroney about the secret of successfully persuading Mrs Margaret Thatcher to go along with them on the Accord on South Africa, he replied: “Simple. I was working with your Prime Minister. He is very good. We were bound to succeed.” I also spoke to President Ershad after India and Bangladesh had signed the fresh accord on the Ganga waters at Nassau and asked him how he felt? He replied: “Very happy”. And then after a brief pause, he said: “See, my prediction has come true.” A little puzzled, I asked: “Which prediction?” He smiled and replied: “Remember, my talk with you the other day at the Secretary-General’s reception for meeting friends of the media. I then told you: “Rajiv Gandhi is a man of vision. He has proved me right with this new agreement!”

President Fidel Castro went into raptures over Mr Gandhi after driving him around attractive Havana and spending eight hours together. At a lavish reception hosted by him in the beautiful air-conditioned reception hall of the Foreign Ministry, Mr Castro described the Prime Minister not only as an “excellent person”, but said: “He has an open mind. He is noble, very humble, very honest and very intelligent… He has clarity and talent and human qualities… I knew his grandfather Nehru and his mother Indira Gandhi well. I speak the truth. I never lie…” At New York, the Sri Lankan Prime Minister, Mr Premadasa who has been a hawk vis-a-vis India in the past, went on record to say that Mr Gandhi had made a “big impression” on him and added: “I see a new phase in Sri Lanka’s relationship with India”. Unexpected praise also came to Mr Gandhi from Gen Zia days after the former had publicly questioned the sincerity of the General’s assurance on Pakistan’s nuclear programme. Addressing the Press in Cairo on November 5, Pakistan’s President described the Prime Minister as a “forthright and honest statesman”.

Of great importance was the friendly equation struck between Mr. Gandhi and the Chinese Prime Minister, Mr Zhao Ziyang, at their hour-long meeting in New York. The meeting was marked by cordiality and candour. Mr. Zhao pleasantly surprised Mr Gandhi by warmly announcing in so many words: “I bring to you Mr Prime Minister from our Politbureau an important message. The Politbureau looks forward to reviving the old and traditional friendship with India and resolving all outstanding problems between our two countries in a spirit of goodwill and cooperation.” Mr Gandhi appropriately responded and, before long, both agreed to a discussion of the substantive border issue at a high non-official level at a later date in the best pragmatic interest of a settlement. Both recognised that officials had necessarily to function within certain constraints and could not bring about a solution requiring a political decision. (Significantly, President Reagan told Mr Gandhi in New York that top Chinese leadership had told Vice-President Bush during his visit to Beijing of their keen desire for friendship with India).

Not only that. Nassau and more especially the week-end retreat at Lyford Cay, an exclusive millionaire’s resort, saw Mr Gandhi, Mr Mulroney, Mr Robert Hawke of Australia, Mr Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, Dr Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia develop close friendship and a spirit of camaraderie and informally address each other by their first names. This group not only played a crucial role in successfully corralling Mrs Margaret Thatcher on South Africa but laid the foundations for closer cooperation in the future on crucial global issues concerning both disarmament and economic order as “a ginger group”. In fact, Mr Gandhi told me on the flight back from Moscow that he looks forward to building “a closer working relationship with both Brian Mulroney and Bob Hawke as also with the other leaders.” (Mr Gandhi accepted at Nassau, Mr Hawke’s invitation to visit Australia some time in February) Importantly, Mr Gandhi also told me that his meeting with the Chinese Prime Minister was “most positive” among his many meetings in New York.

Some of Mr Gandhi’s critics have accused him of pursuing global fame and ignoring basic issues. The truth, however, is that encomiums came his way on the tour because he did not subordinate fundamental issues and spoke without fear or favour. At CHOGM’s inaugural function, he spoke briefly but went straight to the heart of the matter: “We have today three principal concerns the challenge of world poverty, the avoidance of nuclear war and the elimination of racialism.”

He then concentrated on apartheid and said: "Let not the Commonwealth be charged with cowardice in action and bravery in words. The Nassau CHOGM must demand comprehensive and mandatory sanctions. The question cannot be deferred…" Mr Gandhi's speech set the tone — and the goal. At Lyford Cay, which incidentally provided the backdrop for some scenes of the James Bond film, Thunderball, Mr Gandhi went into quiet action and, together with Mr Mulroney, Mr Hawke, Mr Mugabe and Dr Kaunda, eventually corralled Mrs Thatcher. Mr. Gandhi's Villa 18 became the centre of activity during the retreat. Callers included none other than Mrs Thatcher herself.

Mr Gandhi appears clear about what India needs to do to secure results. New Delhi has already taken the initiative to form a six-nation group comprising Argentina, Mexico, Greece, Tanzania, Sweden and India to persuade the super-powers to cry a halt to the insane arms race. Now he proposes to try and enlarge the area of active cooperation and form an effective ginger group of middle powers.

Britain’s Iron Lady put up a hard fight. Eventually, she yielded as she faced total isolation when Swaziland, a known supporter, kept discreetly “mum” and Singapore’s Mr Lee Kuan Yew forcefully told Mrs Thatcher: “This cannot go on. This cannot go on.” Curiously, some in India have chosen to accept Mrs Thatcher’s claim that she had yielded only “just a wee bit”. They ignore overwhelming reality, as summed up by New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Mr David Lange, who said “Mrs Thatcher has made significant concessions.” True the Accord does not use the word sanctions. But, as Mr Lange put it brilliantly: “One man’s sanctions are another, or if you like, measures!” The truth is Mrs Thatcher was forced to start going down a road on the South African issue which she would not have considered going a few months ago. Undoubtedly, the series of measures which are proposed to be taken if no progress is made in six months are voluntary. Nevertheless, one fact stands out. Mrs Thatcher has put Britain’s name to it. This, as a leading British commentator remarked at Nassau, is a “psychological breakthrough”.

Mr Gandhi seems determined to see India do its best to pull the world back from the brink of economic disorder and nuclear disaster. Great urgency was lent to his efforts and those of the other Commonwealth leaders at Nassau by the thought-provoking report on the global scene by Mr Ramphal entitled: “A Testing Time”. (Sub-Saharan African countries, according to the report, are likely to be paying the IMF one billion dollars more than they receive in the next three years.) Mr Robert MoNamara, former World Bank chief, has since warmed that the international community must prepare itself for “a scenario of suffering, starvation and economic collapse in Africa, beyond anything we have seen thus far if urgent steps are not taken to stem the danger.” Mr Gandhi appears clear about what India needs to do to secure results. New Delhi has already taken the initiative to form a six-nation group comprising Argentina, Mexico, Greece, Tanzania, Sweden and India to persuade the super-powers to cry a halt to the insane arms race. Now he proposes to try and enlarge the area of active cooperation and form an effective ginger group of middle powers.

Happily, some other powers are also willing to join Mr Gandhi in his crusade. New Zealand and the Netherlands are two cases in point. Importantly, many of the nations today are represented by the new generation, which has an open mind and is unencumbered by ideological baggage and other hang-ups. India is not the only country with a young Prime Minister as the visit both to Nassau and New York showed. If Mr Gandhi is 41, Mr Mulroney is 46, Mr David Lange of New Zealand 43, Maj Gen Ibrahim Babangida of Nigeria 44 and F1 Lt Jerry Rawlings of Ghana 38. France, which was conspicuous by its absence from President Reagan’s recent summit consultations in New York with the “big economic seven”, has in Mr L. Fabius a Prime Minister who is barely 40. Mr Hawke of Australia is no doubt 54. Gen Ershad is 55. Both Mr Mugabe and Dr Kaunda are 60. But they are young in spirit and have the required zest to fight for their convictions. Mr Gandhi’s forthcoming visit to Japan is part of the same exercise to persuade Mr Nakasone to extend his country’s powerful support for a North-South dialogue and a new international economic order.

India’s image also soared by the rebuff given by Punjab to terrorism in the elections. Both Britain and Canada responded more than ever before to India’s demand for firmer action against terrorists during Mr. Gandhi’s visit to London and later in his talks with Mr Mulroney.

Finally, two things stand out. First, Mr Gandhi’s debut in multi-lateral diplomacy turned out to be a personal triumph. Second, India is now seen not only as the world’s largest democracy but also the most vibrant. There was admiration everywhere for the maturity with which India faced the crisis posed by Indira Gandhi’s assassination — and the dynamism and statesmanship with which Mr Gandhi resolved the Punjab and Assam problems and is now giving a new thrust to the country’s economy. (Bouquets especially came from members of the Commonwealth Press Union attending their biennial conference at Nassau, led by Lord Rothermere of the Daily Mail group and Sir Edward Pickering of The Times, London.) India’s image also soared by the rebuff given by Punjab to terrorism in the elections. Both Britain and Canada responded more than ever before to India’s demand for firmer action against terrorists during Mr. Gandhi’s visit to London and later in his talks with Mr Mulroney. Much in regard to the global issues will now depend upon the follow up action. All in all, the visit was timely — and fruitful. — INFA