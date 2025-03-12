Hope from Chug valley

Rescue of wild birds in Chug valley in West Kameng has come as a source of distress and hope at the same time.

A rare bar-headed goose was rescued by some youths of Lish village after miscreants had allegedly shot the bird. A pellet of the bullet was removed during the operation and the bird is on the path to recovery.

In another incident, a joint team comprising members from the forest department and WWF India rescued an injured black-necked crane from Chug valley.

The bird is reported to be stable, and will be put under in-situ care in Chug village.

The local administration, the forest department, and the village authority have taken over the responsibility to care for the bird.

Chug valley welcomes the annual arrival of migratory birds, including the revered black-necked crane, and is one of the three places in Arunachal to host the crane, which is revered by the Buddhist community.

The Forest Department has issued an order under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, banning hunting, trapping, poaching, or any activity causing disturbance or harm to migratory birds in Chug valley. “Any person found violating these provisions shall be liable for strict legal action under relevant sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and other applicable laws,” the order read.

The engagement of the communities in conservation is critical. The success and survival of wildlife is largely reliant on them. The effort of the communities in Chug valley must be acknowledged, for they have taken it upon themselves to protect the environment and wildlife.