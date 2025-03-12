Police station without a lady constable

Editor,

The Monigong police station, located in the border area of Shi-Yomi district near the Sino-India border, recently saw a case of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) erupt at the government residential school in Karo. Many minor girls and boys were sexually assaulted over a long period.

Given this situation, I want to emphasise the importance of posting a lady constable at the Monigong police station. During the handling or investigation of any case involving women, a lady constable is essential. However, since the police station’s establishment on 15 August, 2021, no lady constable has been posted there. As a brother of three sisters, I feel unsafe sending them to the police station to report their grievances. Not only my sisters, but many women in Monigong feel hesitant to approach the police because there is no female constable with whom they can comfortably share their concerns without hesitation.

Through your media outlet, I would like to request the highest police authorities and the local MLA to address this matter before a more serious incident occurs.

Denizens of Monigong village,

Shi-Yomi district