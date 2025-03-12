Mayor seeks public participation in maintaining cleanliness

ITANAGAR, 11 Mar: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tamme Phassang on Tuesday said that maintaining cleanliness is a shared responsibility, and sought public participation to achieve the same.

The mayor said this after inspecting Wards 13 to 20 along with corporators, IMC Commissioner Kego Jilen, and other IMC officials, with the aim of engaging with ward members, safai karamcharis, and citizens to better understand the challenges faced in sanitation and civic management. The inspecting team also participated in a cleanliness drive.

Highlighting the importance of ground inspections, the mayor said, “Such visits are necessary to assess the working conditions of our members.”

He also issued a stern warning to shopkeepers, business establishments, commercial and private building owners, instructing them to maintain cleanliness around their premises and place dustbins outside their establishments. He cautioned that fines would be imposed, and trade licences could be revoked if litter is found around shops. Additionally, he urged the public to refrain from discarding wrappers and plastic bottles in public spaces.

Highlighting the improved connectivity in the state capital with better road infrastructure, railway, and air links, Phassang stressed the need for a cleaner city,especially with the increasing footfall of union ministers, tourists and visitors in the capital region.

Acknowledging human resource constraints in the IMC, he reiterated that public cooperation is crucial for maintaining sanitation. He also called upon the authorities concerned to ensure strict inner line permit checks and the establishment of a proper smart city gate at Banderdewa.

Further, the mayor urged the government to expedite the demarcation of the IMC and the urban development department’s jurisdictions to facilitate smoother administration.