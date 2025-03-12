Refresher training for BFTs underway

ITANAGAR, 3 Mar: A three-day refresher training programme for the 2nd batch of certified barefoot technicians (BFT) from various blocks of the districts began at the SIRD conference hall here on Tuesday.

BFTs from five districts – Tawang, West Kameng, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey and Lower Dibang Valley – are attending the training, being organised by the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR).

While inaugurating the training programme, SIRD&PR Director Habung Lampung stressed on smooth, proper and effective implementation of MGNREGS for eradicating poverty at the rural level.

He urged the participants not to stick to just refreshing the knowledge about the MGNREGS (Act), their roles and responsibilities. “Rather, you should replicate good works in your respective places of posting and share knowledge gained from the resource persons,” he said.

SIRD&PR Assistant Director SW Bagang said that the BFTs are the “extended hands or last mile service providers of the ministry concerned for effective implementation of MGNREGS.”

APO (Tech) from Rural Development Department, Nani Chatung conducted a session on permissible and non-permissible works of MGNREGS, in addition to its technical parts like construction, measurement, calculation, and construction technology, which will be covered during the three-day training programme.

SIRD&PR Research Assistant Tabin Mara also spoke.