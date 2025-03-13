Arunachal govt to introduce film policy soon: Minister

ITANAGAR, 12 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh government will soon introduce a film policy to boost the state’s film industry, Information and Public Relations (IPR) minister Nyato Dukam told the assembly on Wednesday.

Dukam responding to a question from BJP MLA Tai Nikio during Question Hour, said the state cabinet has approved an interim committee and directed it to draft a comprehensive film policy in consultation with key stakeholders.

“The policy is still in draft form and is under active review,” the IPR minister said.

He said that the existing drafting committee comprising, the IPR secretary, director, deputy director (film), and two eminent filmmakers, will finalise and submit the policy by the next financial year.

The minister also noted that inputs from the Film and Television Institute at Rakap, near here, and other stakeholders are being gathered to further support and develop the state’s film industry.

Raising concerns, Nikio highlighted that the lack of a structured policy and government backing has left the film sector struggling. He suggested establishing a State Film Production Board or corporation to support local filmmakers and encourage productions that could generate revenue for the state.

“Currently, local filmmakers are struggling to recover their investments due to the absence of a proper policy,” the MLA said.

The minister assured that the government will soon introduce a comprehensive policy incorporating suggestions from all stakeholders to promote the state’s film industry. (PTI)

Quotes of the day

# Itanagar main valentine’s day main, new years day main ek bhi phool nahi milta hain, sirf ferns & petals ko chorke: Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng while proposing the house to invest in state based horticulture products.

# Live telecast is going on, members sitting outside please come inside; otherwise you cannot give answers to your public: Speaker Tesam Pongte upon seeing the empty seats during the assembly session.

# Sir 10 minute tu not enough, 10 minute tu panchayat leader ke lie bhi kam hain. Itna election ladke aaya hain, yaha bolne nahin dene se kya fayeda: Longding-Pumao MLA Thangwang Wangham.

# Ye 1978 year jo sayed Arunachal ke lie kharab year lagrai, kyunki 1978 ko hi sara Itanagar ko wildlife sanctuary me daal dia and 1978 me APFRA bhi pass kia, uska bhi APFRA TAFRA ho raha hain abhi samaj me: Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek

# Aapka basmati chawal bohot acha hai, magar basmati ko bhi acha se nahin pakane se wo taste nahi hoga: Bameng MLA Kumar Waii on budget implementation.

# Jiska sath koi nahin hota hain, uska sath baghban hota hain. Lekin sarkar toh akhon dekhi baghwan hain: Longding-Pumao MLA Thangwang Wangham while proposing for orphan shelters in the state.