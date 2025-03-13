CEO holds meeting with political parties

ITANAGAR, 12 Mar: The state chief electoral officer (CEO) organized a routine coordination meeting with representatives of all political parties at Nirvachan Bhawan here on Wednesday. The meeting aimed to address any unresolved grievances of the parties, in accordance with the established law, and to strengthen the electoral processes in the state.

During the meeting, the political parties were informed about various modifications to the existing process of revision activities, such as the introduction of four qualifying dates in a year: 1st January, 1st April, 1st July, and 1st October, replacing the previous single qualifying date (1st January). It was also conveyed that citizens who become eligible with reference to any of the four qualifying dates now have the facility to file their advance application for registration, both during the annual summary revision and after the final publication.

Additionally, it was mentioned that any appeal against the electoral registration officer’s decision regarding claims and objections must be submitted to the appellate authority within 15 days of the decision by the electoral registration officer.

Among other issues discussed was the appointment of booth level agents (BLAs) for each polling station to assist the booth level officers (BLOs) during the revision period.

The CEO informed the party representatives that there are a total of 2,233 polling stations in the state, but only 1,624 BLAs have been appointed by the political parties. The breakdown is as follows: BJP – 1,141, INC – 286, NPP – 191, and PPA – 6.

Earlier, chief electoral officer Pawan Kumar Sain directed all district election officers and electoral registration officers through video conference to hold regular interactions with political parties to receive suggestions and resolve grievances, if any, within the existing legal framework.

West Kameng DIPRO adds: A coordination meeting of all political parties in West Kameng district was held at the district election office in Bomdila on Wednesday. During the meeting, presided over by AERO Phuntso Tashi, representatives from political parties were briefed on electoral procedures and asked to submit any grievances related to the electoral process, electoral rolls, or other concerns.

Representatives of political parties unanimously stated that they have no complaints or grievances regarding the electoral process in West Kameng district. Representatives from the BJP, INC, and NPP attended the meeting. (DIPRO)