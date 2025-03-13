Early detection and prevention of oral cancer on Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons Day

RONO HILLS, 12 Mar: The Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of India, with the theme ‘Early Detection and Prevention of Oral Cancer,’ will be celebrating International Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons Day on Thursday, 13 March. The event is being held to recognize the contributions of oral and maxillofacial surgeons worldwide and to raise awareness about their role in healthcare. The day also honors the birth anniversary of Dr. Sorabjee Ginwalla, who is known as the first oral surgeon of India.

The Association’s North East Chapter, Arunachal Pradesh State Branch, organized a free oral cancer screening camp at the Mini Auditorium of Rajiv Gandhi University campus at Rono Hills, Doimukh, on Wednesday as part of the celebration.

A PowerPoint presentation on ‘Prevention and Early Detection of Oral Cancer’ was delivered by Dr. Rime Ngulom, president (elect) of the Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of India, North East Chapter, followed by a free oral cancer screening for the staff and students of RGU. A total of 84 people were screened.

Speaking on the importance of oral cancer screening, Dr. Lukchi Jilen, assistant professor at TRIHMS, stressed the need for preventing

the dreaded cancer before it claims lives.

Dr. Rime Ngulom, president-elect of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of India, North East Chapter, highlighted the importance of spreading awareness about oral cancer to the general public present at the event.

The program will be carried out throughout the country from 13th February and will culminate on 31st May 2025, on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day.

This event was supported by the Indian Dental Association Arunachal Pradesh State Branch, the State Cancer Society of Arunachal Pradesh, and the National Tobacco Control Program of Arunachal Pradesh.