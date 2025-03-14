APWWS commends MLA Tatung, seeks legislation to ban polygamy

ITANAGAR, 13 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) commended Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung for his advocacy against the practice of polygamy during the recently concluded Legislative Assembly session.

Acknowledging Tatung’s courageous leadership in addressing this critical social issue during the Assembly session, APWWS president Kani Nada Maling in a statement on Thursday said, “Toko Tatung’s bold stance against polygamy reflects the visionary leadership needed to foster a just and equitable society. His advocacy has not only uplifted the morale of countless women but has also strengthened public confidence in the pursuit of justice, gender equality, and social reform.”

Expressing appreciation for his unwavering commitment to championing the rights and welfare of women in the state, the Society said that, “in the history of the women’s movement in Arunachal Pradesh, Tatung’s name will be remembered as the first legislator to advocate monogamy and raise the issue of polygamy in the state Assembly, the highest policymaking body.”

“We need more leaders like him in the state Assembly who are genuinely concerned for the welfare of women,” Maling said.

As an organisation dedicated to promoting women’s welfare and gender justice, the APWWS further said:”We stand in full support of Tatung’s efforts. We are committed to collaborating with policymakers, community leaders, and civil society to advance concrete reforms that safeguard women’s and children’s rights.”

Stressing on urgent need for legislative action, the APWWS reiterated its appeal to the state government to enact a law banning polygamy to ensure gender justice and protect the rights and dignity of women and children across Arunachal.

“Polygamy continues to have severe and far-reaching impacts on women and children. Women in polygamous marriages often face emotional, financial, and social hardships, while children from such families are more vulnerable to emotional neglect, psychological distress, and social instability,” the APWWS said.

The Society also raised concern over the rising instances of substance abuse and mental health struggles among children from broken families. It said that lack of a nurturing environment leaves the children from broken families vulnerable to negative influences, contributing to broader societal issues such as juvenile delinquency and school dropouts, further highlighting the urgent need for legislative intervention.