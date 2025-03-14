RGU, NIMAS sign MoU for capacity bldg in mountaineering, adventure sports

RONO HILLS, 13 Mar: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and Dirang (W/Kameng)-based National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote adventure sports and mountaineering activities among students.

One of the key highlights of the event was the launch of the NSS volunteer T-shirt by RGU Vice-Chancellor (i/c) Prof SK Nayak, who later delivered a speech reinforcing the university’s commitment to adventure sports and youth development.

“This collaboration between RGU and NIMAS is expected to open new opportunities for students to engage in structured mountaineering and adventure training, fostering leadership, teamwork, and endurance,” he said.

The general objective of the MoU is to “stimulate and facilitate the development of collaborative and mutually beneficial activities that serve to enhance adventure training and mountaineering capacity for both parties,” the RGU informed in a release.

While taking part in signing the MoU, RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam said that the collaboration would strengthen the university’s efforts in creating a platform that encourages courage, resilience, and teamwork through adventure activities.

Highlighting the importance of mountaineering and adventure training, NIMAS Director Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal encouraged the students to “embrace challenges and develop resilience through outdoor adventure sports.”

He also spoke about rescue operations, disaster risk reduction, and water sports, and informed about various courses available for interested students and youths across multiple domains, including water sports, mountaineering, and paragliding.

RGU Joint Registrar and Adventure and Mountaineering Club of RGU chairman Dr David Pertin said that the association with the NIMAS “is going to mark a new milestone in a journey towards fostering adventure, skill development, and leadership among the students and employees alike.”