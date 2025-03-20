Two arrested in NSS cheating scam

SEIJOSA, 19 Mar: Seijosa police, along with Assam police from Gingia police station under Bishwanath Charali district, on Wednesday arrested an alleged accused in a cheating case related to the National Savings Scheme (NSS) under the postal department. The accused, Umesh Hazarika, is from Nopama village in Bishwanath Charali district, Assam. The arrested individual had been operating a large-scale cheating scam with his father, Gono Kanta Hazarika, who was arrested earlier in the same case, police sources said.

According to police sources, a team from Seijosa police, led by Seijosa police station OC SI Sang Thinley, SI Duyu Talley, constables N. Ete and F. Wangsa, under the guidance of SDPO Sashi Dore and the close supervision of Pakke Kessang SP Tasi Darang, conducted a meticulous investigation using technical and human intelligence, raiding numerous locations.

Finally, acting on a tip-off, Seijosa police, with the help of Gingia police station in Bishwanath Charali district, arrested the alleged accused from Nopama village on Wednesday morning.

Earlier, a case was registered under sections 316(4)/318(4)/115(2)/351(2) BNS on 14/08/2024 at Seijosa PS, based on an FIR received from a complainant, Nyaken Nomdir of Namorah village, Dising Paso in Pakke Kessang.

After the FIR, the alleged accused had absconded to Bengaluru, Karnataka, police sources said.

According to Pakke Kessang SP, the accused was running a fraudulent scheme in which victims were deceived with false promises of lucrative investment returns on the National Savings Scheme. Around Rs. 20 lakhs (approximately) have been duped by both accused. After receiving the hard-earned money from the victims, the accused never deposited their money at the sub-post office at Mejecajan in Assam, the SP said.